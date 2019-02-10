WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Deaths from breast cancer are still declining in the United States, even as more women are being diagnosed with the disease, a new report shows.

Researchers from the American Cancer Society found that the national decline in breast cancer deaths, which began about 30 years ago, is still evident. Between 1989 and 2017, the overall death rate dropped 40%.

The pace of that decline, however, has slowed down in recent years.

Meanwhile, the rate of new breast cancer cases has inched up: Between 2012 and 2016, the incidence rose 0.3% each year.

The reasons for the findings are uncertain, said lead researcher Carol DeSantis, an epidemiologist with the cancer society.

But the slowing decline in death rates is somewhat expected, she said. Beginning in the 1990s, treatment advances -- such as the use of hormonal medications and the new, "targeted" drug herceptin -- fueled a significant reduction in breast cancer deaths.

Over time, as those treatments become more widely available and routinely used, the relative impact on death rates will lessen.

Plus, the increasing incidence of breast cancer may be cutting into the mortality decline, DeSantis said.

What's behind the rising incidence? The specific trends offer some clues, she said.

An increase was seen in breast cancers that are hormone-receptor-positive -- which means their growth is fueled by the hormones estrogen and progesterone. So it's possible that obesity is contributing, DeSantis said, since greater amounts of body fat can increase a woman's exposure to estrogen.

Another potential factor: American women are having fewer children and delaying childbirth to an older age, versus years ago. That, too, increases a woman's lifetime exposure to estrogen, DeSantis noted.

Recent years have also seen an increase in the rate of "local" cancers still confined to the breast -- which could actually be seen as a positive trend, according to DeSantis. It suggests that mammography screening is catching more cancers, at stages when they are most curable.

Dr. Nicole Williams, an oncologist not involved in the study, agreed that some of the increase in breast cancer diagnoses could be due to screening.