Many Breast Cancer Survivors Die From Other Causes

MONDAY, Dec. 16, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Many U.S. women with breast cancer ultimately die of other causes, a new study finds, highlighting the need for survivors and their doctors to pay attention to overall health.

In recent decades, advances in breast cancer treatment have meant that more women are becoming long-term survivors, which also means that other health issues will become important in their lives.

In the new study, researchers found that among breast cancer patients who died five to 10 years after their diagnosis, only 38% of deaths were caused by the disease.

And among women who died beyond the 10-year mark, breast cancer was the cause less than one-quarter of the time. Instead, the majority of those women died of heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer's or other non-cancer conditions.

"We've known that breast cancer survival is improving, and that many women are living longer," said senior researcher Dr. Mohamad Bassam Sonbol, an oncologist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Ariz.

Women diagnosed with earlier-stage breast cancer (confined to the breast) are 99% as likely as other women to be alive five years later, according to the nonprofit, Susan G. Komen. And right now, the United States alone has about 3.8 million breast cancer survivors.

The new findings give a clearer picture of what those women ultimately die from, according to Sonbol. And they underscore the importance of paying attention to overall health.

"As oncologists, we tend to focus mainly on the cancer," he said. "But over time, the risk of death from breast cancer goes down substantially. There needs to be a focus on primary care, too."

That includes ensuring women get recommended screenings for other cancers, according to Sonbol. They should also eat a healthy diet, get regular exercise and control heart disease risk factors, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol, he said.

The findings -- published online Dec. 16 in the journal Cancer -- are based on medical records from more than 754,000 U.S. women who were diagnosed with breast cancer between 2000 and 2015. By 2015, just under one-quarter had died.