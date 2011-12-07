Breast Density Alerts Might Not Be Helping Women

TUESDAY, Dec. 31, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Having dense breast tissue raises a woman's odds for breast cancer, so many states require providers to notify women if a mammogram finds they have dense breast tissue.

But a new study suggests that the notifications may be having little impact in alerting women to their added breast cancer risk.

The goal of dense breast notifications is to spur a conversation between a woman and her health care provider. The provider can let a woman know how having dense breast tissue affects her personal risk of breast cancer or detecting it. And, if necessary, a woman can get recommendations for more screening tests.

Yet, the study found that less than half of women understood that having dense breasts increases their cancer risk. This was true whether or not women lived in a state that required dense breast notifications.

The researchers concluded that the wording of these messages needs to be easier to understand.

"Health communications that are intended to inform patients about cancer screening should be carefully developed through rigorous testing that ensures the desired outcomes of better knowledge, increased awareness, and discussions with physicians are achieved," said lead author Nancy Kressin, a professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.

Kressin added that unintended consequences -- anxiety, confusion or skipping breast cancer screenings -- need to be minimized.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is at work on language for dense breast notifications to be used nationwide.

"We hope the FDA will give very careful attention to these issues as it develops a national breast notification," Kressin said.

Women who have dense breasts have more glandular tissue and fibrous connective tissue in their breasts, but less fatty tissue. This isn't something you can feel. It's only apparent on a mammogram, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI).

About half of women over 40 in the United States have dense breasts, the NCI said. Women with dense breasts have a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

About two-thirds of U.S. states require dense breast notification.