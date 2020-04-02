Shannen Doherty Says She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Feb. 4, 2020 -- Actress Shannen Doherty said Tuesday that she has recurrent breast cancer that's progressed to stage 4.

"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do," she said on "Good Morning America," the Associated Press reported.

"I don't think I've processed it," she added. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Doherty, 48, first revealed she had breast cancer in 2015 and provided updates about her battle with the disease and its remission on social media, the AP reported.