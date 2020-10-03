Gene Tests May Help Older Breast Cancer Patients

TUESDAY, March 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A significant number of older women with breast cancer may have genetic mutations that put them at risk of additional cancers, particularly ovarian cancer, a new study finds.

The researchers said that as many as one in 40 postmenopausal women with breast cancer before age 65 has a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

Currently, the guidelines emphasize genetic testing in women who have a strong family history of these mutations. A well-publicized risk group is women of Ashkenazi Jewish descent. These women face about a 2.5% increased risk of having these mutations, study author Dr. Allison Kurian said.

"Most women survive breast cancer, and a healthy woman may live quite a while after breast cancer treatment. Could this person get breast cancer again? What about ovarian cancer? I think this risk should be discussed with them," Kurian said. She's an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology and population health at Stanford University, in California.

"We found the likelihood of carrying a BRCA mutation was about 2.5% in postmenopausal women diagnosed with breast cancer when they were under 65," she noted. When the investigators included older women diagnosed with breast cancer, there was a 3.5% risk of a BRCA or other mutation in the group.

Funding was provided by Myriad Genetics, the Suzanne Pride Bryan Fund for Breast Cancer Research, the Jan Weimer Faculty Chair in Breast Oncology, and the BRCA Foundation. Myriad Genetics makes the genetic tests.

Kurian said in addition to family history, doctors often take age into account when deciding whether or not to suggest genetic testing.

The study included previously collected data on nearly 162,000 women between 1993 and 1998. The women were aged 50 to 79, and were from all over the United States.

From that larger group of women, the researchers compared nearly 2,200 women who were diagnosed with breast cancer to just over 2,300 women without the disease. The average age of women with a breast cancer diagnosis was 73.