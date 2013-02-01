Skipping Mammograms Raises Odds for Breast Cancer

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Don't skip your breast cancer screening mammogram.

This is the overarching message of an extended study of more than a half-million Swedish women. Those who missed even one recommended screening mammogram were more likely to die from breast cancer, the study found.

The new findings -- which appear March 2 in the journal Radiology -- are concerning given the widespread delays and cancellations of preventative cancer screenings that took place during early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You can save your own life by making sure to get your regular, routine mammogram," said Dr. Marisa Weiss, founder and chief medical officer of Breastcancer.org and Breasthealth.org in Ardmore, Pa.

"Getting your mammogram won't increase your risk for COVID," said Weiss, who was not involved with the new study. "Make the call. Hospitals are safe; your mammogram can save your life."

When performed regularly, screening mammograms can detect breast cancer in its most treatable and beatable stages.