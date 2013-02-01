How the Pandemic Changed Breast Cancer Care

By Cara Murez

TUESDAY, May 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, breast cancer experts realized space in operating rooms and hospitals could become scarce. That meant rethinking standard care, to provide the best way to treat patients under these suddenly restricted conditions.

One of the new ideas: Reverse the order of care given to patients with a type of breast cancer known as estrogen receptor-positive (ER+). ER+ cancer is a common type of breast cancer and generally has a good outlook.

Instead of getting medication known as neoadjuvant endocrine therapy (NET) after surgery, as is more common, patients would receive NET first and surgery later, because ORs were so scarce. And because doctors didn't know how long the postponement in surgeries might last, they set up a system to track what was happening to women who affected by the delays across the United States.

Study leader Dr. Lee Wilke said her team wanted to "catalog across the country how long did patients get their surgery postponed or their treatment postponed, and what mechanisms did surgeons use to try and make sure that they were still able to treat their patients in an effective manner." Wilke is professor of surgery at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, in Madison.