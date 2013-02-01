Healthy Levels of Vitamin D May Boost Breast Cancer Outcomes

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporters

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Breast cancer patients who have adequate levels of vitamin D — the "sunshine vitamin" — at the time of their diagnosis have better long-term outcomes, a new study finds.

Combined with the results of prior research, the new findings suggest "an ongoing benefit for patients who maintain sufficient levels [of vitamin D] through and beyond breast cancer treatment," said study lead author Song Yao. He's a professor of oncology in the department of cancer prevention and control at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

The study also found that Black women had the lowest vitamin D levels, which might help explain their generally poorer outcomes after a breast cancer diagnosis, Yao's group said.

The findings were presented at the recent virtual annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

One oncologist unconnected to the research said the findings could offer women a simple new way to fight breast cancer.