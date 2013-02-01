New Drug Combo Boosts Survival Against Aggressive Form of Breast Cancer

By Denise Mann HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research offers good news for women with an aggressive HER2-positive breast cancer.

A targeted therapy, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd), sold as Enhertu, triples the length of time that the cancer remains in check when compared with the current gold standard, trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1).

Both of these drugs are second-line treatment options for HER2-positive breast cancer that has continued to spread after initial therapy.

"It really truly blew T-DM1 out of water in terms of progression-free survival," said study co-author Dr. Sara Hurvitz, director of breast cancer clinical research at UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Up to 20% of breast cancers are HER2-positive, meaning there's too much of a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 on the cell's surface, causing the cancer to act more aggressively, explained Hurvitz.

Currently, the first-line therapy for women with this type of breast cancer is HER2 antibody therapy with pertuzumab/trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. If the cancer progresses, the standard care is to switch to T-DM1 (sold as Kadcyla), which comprises trastuzumab and chemotherapy.