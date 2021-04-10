Voices of Breast Cancer Survivors: Looking Back, Offering Advice

Oct. 4 , 2021 -- Ashley Brown was sitting in the office of the doctor who would become her breast cancer surgeon, listening to his treatment plan as her mother tearfully took notes. After the explanation, including his opinion that a lumpectomy would be the right treatment, he asked if there were any questions.

Just one: Could she continue training for her upcoming half-marathon at Disney World, her first?

"He gave me a funny look and said, 'That is your biggest concern?'" recalls Brown, who was diagnosed 4 years ago at the age of 28.

Brown laughs now, admitting that it wasn't her only concern -- but it was a major one. She had trained and looked forward to this milestone. Looking back, she knows now that her gut reaction -- not letting cancer ruin her dream -- may have made all the difference on her road to recovery.

Currently in the U.S., there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors, including those being treated and those who have finished their treatment. The vast majority are women, although breast cancer does affect men. (While a woman's chances of getting breast cancer are 1 in 8, a man's is 1 in 833.)

Each survivor's cancer, experts know, is unique, and so is their experience with it. WebMD asked several survivors what they wish they had known at the start of their cancer journey and what advice they would give to those newly diagnosed. Here, Ashley Brown and eight others share their wisdom.

Running After a Goal

Brown, a regulatory affairs specialist for a pharmaceutical company, had surgery in mid-January 2018, and the half-marathon was the end of February -- before she was to start on chemotherapy and radiation.

As she set out from her home in Camden, DE, to Florida, she had another request for her doctors: "Don't call me during this time unless it's an emergency." They agreed to that request. "I got a 5-day break," she says. "I think that stopped me from having breakdowns."

The half-marathon, which was preceded by a 5K and 10K "warmup," gave Brown "something to focus on and to be excited about." She suggests those newly diagnosed not cancel all their plans.