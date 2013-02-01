AI Helps Rule Out Cancer in Women With Dense Breasts

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While mammograms have reduced deaths by detecting breast cancers when they're small and easier to treat, it's less effective for women with dense breasts.



However, a new study finds that supplemental MRI screening can make a difference for these women, who are more likely to develop breast cancer. And new technology is being used to speed the process.

Artificial intelligence can quickly and accurately sift through MRIs to rule out breast cancer in the majority who don't have it -- freeing up radiologists to work on the more complex cases, Dutch researchers report.

In the Dense Tissue and Early Breast Neoplasm Screening (DENSE) trial, investigators trained artificial intelligence technology to distinguish between breasts with and without lesions.

"The DENSE trial showed that additional MRI screening for women with extremely dense breasts was beneficial," said lead author Erik Verburg, of University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands. "On the other hand, the DENSE trial confirmed that the vast majority of screened women do not have any suspicious findings on MRI."