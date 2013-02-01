Better Way to Fight Breast Cancer That Has Spread to Brain

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers may have found a noninvasive way to temporarily open the brain's borders to allow tumor-fighting medication inside.

By necessity, the brain is shielded by a layer of specialized cells called the blood-brain barrier. Its job is to allow needed substances in -- like oxygen and sugar -- while keeping out substances that could be toxic.

Unfortunately, that means medications often cannot penetrate the brain to any great extent to treat tumors or damaged tissue.

Now scientists are reporting a first: They used an advanced ultrasound technique to noninvasively -- and temporarily -- open the blood-brain barrier in four patients with breast cancer that had spread to the brain.

That allowed the researchers to deliver the drug trastuzumab (Herceptin) to the patients' brain tumors.

The findings, published Oct. 13 in the journal Science Translational Medicine, are preliminary and represent only a "proof-of-concept."

"We're at the first stage, showing this is feasible and safe," said senior researcher Dr. Nir Lipsman, a neurosurgeon and scientist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, in Toronto.