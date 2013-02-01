Breast Cancer Linked to Higher Odds for Dangerous A-Fib

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women with breast cancer are known to have heart problems related to treatment, and now a new study shows their odds of developing an abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib) may increase in the wake of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Women who develop a-fib within a month of a breast cancer diagnosis are more likely to die from heart- or blood vessel-related problems within a year, the new research suggests.

A-fib occurs when the upper chambers of the heart quiver chaotically, causing a fast and irregular heartbeat. Symptoms may include heart palpitations, breathlessness, dizziness, and/or extreme fatigue. When left undiagnosed or untreated, a-fib dramatically raises the risk for stroke and heart failure.

Exactly why these two conditions travel together is not fully understood yet.

"Traditional risk factors such as age, cardiovascular risk factors remain risk factors for a-fib after a breast cancer diagnosis," said study author Dr. Avirup Guha, an assistant professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. But "surgery, chemotherapy, inflammation and imbalances in the body's normal processes caused by the cancer may be implicated," he said.