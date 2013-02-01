Breast Cancer: Test Reveals Who Can Skip Chemo After Surgery

By Robert Preidt and Ernie Mundell

HealthDay Reporters

FRIDAY, Dec. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A genetic test can identify older breast cancer patients who can forgo chemotherapy after surgery, even if the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes, a large international clinical trial shows.

"For decades, women with breast cancer that had spread to the axillary [armpit] lymph nodes were treated with chemotherapy after surgery, to reduce the risk of recurrence," explained Dr. Francisco Estreva, chief of breast medical oncology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

However, the findings suggest that post-op chemo might not be needed for all patients, so the study "represents a paradigm shift in medical oncology," said Estreva, who wasn't involved in the new research.

The study was led by Dr. Kevin Kalinsky, a SWOG investigator and a breast medical oncologist at the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University in Atlanta. SWOG is a cancer clinical trials group funded by the U.S. National Cancer Institute. The findings were published Dec. 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine.