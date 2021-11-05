Dec. 24, 2021 -- Kristy Hammam, WebMD’s former editor-in-chief and senior vice president, has died of breast cancer. She was 50 years old.

Kristy resigned from a 22-year career at WebMD in June 2021, after losing much of her eyesight as a result of treatments in her fight against triple-negative breast cancer. She recounted her diagnosis and her experience as a patient in a recent feature story for WebMD.

In the story, she talked about the difficulties of navigating the U.S. health care system while dealing with cancer, and it was her dream to start a nonprofit to help other patients who had less support than she did.

Kristy was instrumental in creating the annual Health Heroes Awards to help WebMD recognize standouts in health and medicine. From cancer survivors, to researchers who are changing lives and young people who reprsent the best future of health and medicine, Health Heroes became a unique forum for the brightest lights in the industry.