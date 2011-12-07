Exercise Soon After Breast Plastic Surgery Is Safe, Healthy

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) – While some plastic surgeons recommend no exercise for weeks after breast augmentation, new research suggests the ban may not be necessary.

A new clinical trial found that women who resumed exercise after one week off did not have more complications and were more satisfied with results of their surgery.

"These findings are in line with a broader tendency recently seen in other surgical fields in which early exercise was shown to be safe without increasing complication rates,” said study authors Dr. Filipe Basile and Dr. Thais Oliveira. They are plastic surgeons in private practice in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil.

Today, recommendations on resuming exercise after surgery vary, ranging from a few weeks to a few months. The authors noted that urging patients to wait is based on the notion that exercise could lead to complications, diminish scar quality and jeopardize results.

For this study, breast augmentation patients were randomly assigned to either standard restrictions or early exercise.