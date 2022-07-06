Some Younger Women With Early-Stage Breast Cancers Might Skip Radiation

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Tens of thousands of breast cancer patients could safely go without radiation therapy after their tumor has been removed, a new study argues.

Gene testing helped doctors identify a group of women who skipped radiation therapy because their cancer showed very low risk of coming back following surgery, according to findings presented Tuesday at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), held in Chicago.

Forgoing radiation therapy worked out well for them, it turned out.

The patients had a little more than 2% risk of their breast cancer returning, said study leader Dr. Timothy Joseph Whelan, chair of breast cancer research at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Between 10% to 15% of breast cancer patients in the United States and Canada fit this genetic risk profile, he said, meaning that 30,000 to 40,000 North American women a year might be able to skip radiation therapy without worrying about their cancer returning.