How Role in ‘The Chi’ Made Yolonda Ross a Breast Cancer Advocate

July 8, 2022 – Yolonda Ross went all-in when she learned that the single mom she plays in Showtime’s acclaimed series The Chi has breast cancer.

In season four, episode seven, Ross, who plays Jada, shaved her long hair on camera, bringing to life the very real struggles her character – and actual breast cancer patients – face before beginning breast cancer treatment.

“When I found out my character was going to be going through cancer, the one thing I said about it was that I didn’t want it to be a TV or film cancer,” says Ross, 47, who is also a writer, director, and activist who has starred in Netflix’s The Get Down, ABC’s How To Get Away with Murder and Denzel Washington’s Antwone Fisher, just to name a few of her roles.

“I didn’t want to just put a scarf on my head and suddenly I had cancer. It was too important a moment for that,” she says.