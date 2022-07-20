HRT Won't Raise Recurrence Rate for Breast Cancer Survivors

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for breast cancer survivors doesn't appear to increase the risk of cancer recurrence or death, Danish researchers report.

Although HRT has previously been linked to a raised risk of breast cancer's return, those earlier studies referred to oral HRT and not vaginal estrogen cream. The latest study, however, found no increase in the risk of recurrence or death for women getting either type of HRT.

"These findings should be reassuring that the use of HRT is not related to any major risks in the recurrence of breast cancer or risk of death for most women," said lead researcher Dr. Soren Cold, from the department of oncology at Odense University Hospital.

For women taking aromatase inhibitors to lower estrogen levels, there is a small risk of recurrence, but no increased risk of death, he noted.

Cold added that while the study indicates short-term use of HRT for breast cancer patients appears safe, long-term use may be problematic.