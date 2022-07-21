Keytruda Extends Survival for Women With an Aggressive Breast Cancer

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding the drug Keytruda to standard chemotherapy can extend the lives of some women with an aggressive form of breast cancer, a new study finds.

The study involved women with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, a hard-to-treat form of the disease. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is already approved in the United States as an option for those patients, based on evidence that it stalls the cancer's progression.

Now the new findings, published July 21 in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that the drug can extend some patients' lives, too.

Specifically, Keytruda improved overall survival among women whose tumors had high levels of a protein called PD-L1. For them, the drug added seven months to their median survival, compared with standard chemotherapy alone: 23 months versus 16 months.

That means that half of the women on Keytruda lived longer than 23 months, while half died sooner.

"We knew we can control the disease [with Keytruda], but that does not necessarily mean that patients live longer," said Dr. Naoto Ueno, a breast cancer specialist at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.