A Swimsuit Model Shares Her Mastectomy Scar

Oct. 28, 2022 – Kelly Crump never expected to be a model in this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and she definitely never thought she would be the first-ever cancer patient to show a mastectomy scar in its pages.

Her path to that photo was an act of perseverance. Urged by one of her friends, Crump, who spent her career working as a manager in the fashion industry, first submitted online photos to the magazine’s editors in 2020.

“I took bikini photos in my back garden – in the snow,” says Crump, who was diagnosed with stage III invasive breast cancer 5 years ago at age 38 after finding a lump in the under part of her left breast, where the breast met her ribs.

After a lumpectomy, she learned that her tumor was HER2 hormone-positive. She was going to start chemotherapy right away, but she and her husband wanted to do an in-vitro fertilization cycle first. In January 2018, she began chemotherapy.