Many U.S. Women Must Travel Far to Get Mammograms

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many American women have to travel long distances to reach the nearest mammography center, a new study finds -- raising questions about whether that keeps some from receiving breast cancer screening.

Researchers found that 8.2 million women had limited access to mammography screening in 2022 -- defined as living more than a 20-minute drive to the nearest facility. That was up from 7.5 million in 2006.

Not surprisingly, women in rural areas were most affected: In rural regions of 28 states, more than half of women had limited mammography access due to where they lived.

While 20 minutes might not sound like a long drive, that was the minimum. In some places, it was closer to 45 minutes to an hour, according to researcher Daniel Wiese, a senior scientist with the American Cancer Society.

"This might not be the most important barrier to mammography screening," Wiese said. But, he added, it could be substantial for some women -- especially if they have other obstacles, like no paid time off from work or needing to find child care.