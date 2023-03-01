Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat, Breast Cancer

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who won 59 grand slam titles in her career, announced Monday that she has both stage 1 breast cancer and throat cancer.

Navratilova, 66, first found an enlarged lymph node in her neck last fall, her agent Mary Greenham told CNN.



That happened sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 during the during the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Later, during throat tests, doctors found a suspicious spot in one of Navratilova’s breasts, which also turned out to be cancer, Greenham said, noting great prognosis in both cases.



“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said in a statement on the WTA website. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

This is the second bout of breast cancer for the tennis legend, who was previously treated for the disease in 2010.



Navratilova had been expected to cover the upcoming Australian Open from the Tennis Channel studio, CNN reported. She hopes instead to join occasionally by Zoom, Greenham said.