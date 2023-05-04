High Co-Pays, Deductibles Keep Some Women From Mammogram Follow-Up

WEDNESDAY, April 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study shows that money, or lack of it, can stand in the way of follow-up testing after an abnormal mammogram result.

Just over one-fifth of U.S. women surveyed by researchers said they would skip additional testing if they had to pay a deductible or co-pay.

Of 714 women who responded when asked if they’d have follow-up imaging if they had to pay for all or part of it, 21% said they would skip imaging, 59% said they would not skip imaging and 19.5% were undecided.

“Currently, there is no out-of-pocket payment or co-payment for screening mammography since it’s covered under the ACA [Affordable Care Act],” said study lead author Dr. Michael Ngo, a radiology resident at Boston Medical Center. “However, any follow-up diagnostic imaging for an abnormal finding seen on screening mammography may require the patient to pay a co-payment or deductible, depending on their health care plan.”