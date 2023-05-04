New Hope Against Painful Skin Issues Caused by Radiation Therapy

MONDAY, May 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When Ann Alexander underwent chemotherapy to treat breast cancer a decade ago, she was warned about potential hair loss, nausea and vomiting.

The 73-year-old wasn’t, however, told about the potential side effects of radiation therapy, namely acute radiation dermatitis. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and they include itchy skin, swelling, blistering and open sores.

“It was painful, and it was scary,” the Bronx, N.Y., resident said. "I did everything I was supposed to do and ended up with really bad burns on my skin. I would have liked a heads up that this could occur.”

Now 10 years cancer-free, Alexander routinely counsels other women on what to expect and how to deal with this side effect as a Bronx Oncology Living Daily (BOLD) buddy.

Each year, 95% of people undergoing radiation to treat cancer will develop acute radiation dermatitis. Until recently, this condition was poorly understood and there wasn’t much to do to prevent it.