May 9, 2023 – Women should start being screened for breast cancer at age 40 instead of waiting until 50, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said Tuesday in a draft recommendation statement.

The critical change in age for mammograms also includes the recommendations for screening every other year and sets a cutoff age of 74.

The task force's ratings system shows strong confidence in the evidence for benefit from the changes, meaning that doctors should encourage their patients to get screened as appropriate.

The influential federal advisory panel last updated these recommendations in 2016. At the time, the task force recommended routine screening mammograms starting at age 50.

In the 2016 recommendations, "we felt a woman could start screening in her 40s depending on how she feels about the harms and benefits in an individualized personal decision," said task force member John Wong, MD, chief of clinical decision making and a primary care doctor at Tufts Medical Center. "In this draft recommendation, we now recommend that all women get screened starting at age 40."