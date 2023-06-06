Targeted Drug May Lower Odds for Breast Cancer's Return in Some Patients

TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Here's some good news for women with the most common type of breast cancer: Adding a targeted breast cancer drug to hormonal therapy reduced the risk of cancer returning by 25% for women with early-stage disease, a new clinical trial shows.



Hormone-receptor (HR) positive/HER2 negative breast cancer accounts for about 70% of breast cancer cases in the United States.

“The results from the clinical trial have immediate implications for patients,” said Dr. Dennis Slamon, director of clinical and translational research at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“The findings show this combination is a treatment of choice for patients with stage 2 or stage 3 HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer,” he added in a university news release.



Patients with HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer who took the combination therapy -- the drug ribociclib (Kisqali) and standard hormone therapy -- had substantially longer invasive disease-free survival compared to those who were treated with hormone therapy alone. That was true whether or not the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes, the researchers said.

