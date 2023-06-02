FUMIKO CHINO: My name is Fumiko Chino and I'm a treating Radiation Oncologist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. And I specialize in the treatment of breast and gynecological cancers. I have a research focus on access, affordability, and equity in cancer care. And my primary research topic is on the financial toxicity of cancer care.

The term financial toxicity has really evolved to mean the costs that are borne by patients and the downstream effects of how those are really impacting their lives, their ability to afford their treatments, the sacrifices that patients and their families are having to make, and sometimes the negative consequences in terms of increased symptom burden, uncontrolled disease, and unfortunately, death. We know our patients are making sometimes incredible sacrifices in order to afford their care. They are going into bankruptcy. They may be losing their house. And there can be generational poverty associated with a cancer diagnosis.

We know the concept of financial toxicity is not limited to cancer. There are many health states in the United States that are incredibly expensive. We know that people are unable to afford their asthma medication. They're unable to afford their diabetes medication. But my focus has always been in cancer.