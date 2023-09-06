DON DIZON: Hi. Don Dizon. I'm a professor of medicine and professor of surgery at Brown University, and I treat pelvic cancers. And I'm here at ASCO '23. And one of the studies that was presented was called the SHAPE Trial, and it looked at people presenting with early cervical cancer. This was disease that was limited to cervix-- not very big.

And the approach is typically a very complicated surgical procedure that you need specialized training to do called a radical hysterectomy, where they not only take the cervix and the uterus, but the surgery goes out to the pelvic sidewalls. And it can be a very complicated procedure with perioperative complications. But if you did not have cervical cancer, the standard procedure if you need to have your uterus removed is just a simple hysterectomy. So that's just removing the cervix and the uterus and not doing this complicated procedure that extends to the pelvic area and the side wall.