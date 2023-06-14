Even though HER2-positive breast cancer is an aggressive form of the disease, recent advancements in medicine have improved outcomes drastically. Compared to just a few decades ago, this type of breast cancer responds better to treatment. But people with it are still choosing mastectomies over surgery that would allow them to keep their breast -- and researchers aren’t sure exactly why.

“Maybe it's because people with HER2-positive breast cancer get really worried and think that mastectomy will lead to better outcomes when, in fact, mastectomy does not improve survival for most people,” says Marisa Weiss, MD, chief medical officer of breastcancer.org.

“This study indicates that patients are making the decision to have mastectomy based on disease subtype, HER2 status, which is not a reason to have mastectomy,” Weiss says.

HER2-positive is just one phenotype, or subtype, of breast cancer. About 20% of all breast cancer diagnoses are HER2-positive. When found early and treated with chemotherapy and antibody therapy, you can have more than a 90% survival rate.

“The recommendation to have mastectomy depends heavily on the extent of the disease, rather than the phenotype,” Weiss says.