June 15, 2023 – A drug that targets specific genes that help cancer cells thrive, when combined with hormonal therapy, may help women with a specific kind of early-stage breast cancer, new research says.

The targeted-therapy drug showed success for women with hormone-receptor positive/HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer, according to research presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The study showed that patients who received the drug ribociclib (Kisqali) along with standard hormone therapy had longer lengths of time without symptoms after their first cancer treatment, compared to those who only received hormone therapy.

Also, adding the drug to hormone therapy reduced the risk of their cancer returning by 25%. Hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer makes up about 65% to 70% of breast cancer cases in the United States, making it the most common subtype.

“The goal of treatment of early breast cancer is curative, with the hope that patients receiving curative therapy will not have recurrences,” said Dennis Slamon, MD, director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Comprehensive Cancer Center, who presented the findings at the meeting. “But we know that even with stage II disease, one-third of those patients recur, and at stage III disease, more than half recur even as late as 2 or 3 decades later.”