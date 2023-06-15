June 15, 2023 – Sometimes less may be more, and researchers are increasingly looking at ways that cancer therapy can be safely “de-escalated,” making a patient's care less aggressive without affecting their odds of survival. One new study shows women with HER2-positive early breast cancer were able to be successfully treated without chemotherapy thus avoiding its harsh side effects.

HER2 positive breast cancer is not that common, and diagnosed in about 1 in 5 women with breast cancer. It means that the cancer cells have additional copies of the gene producing the HER2 protein, and this cancer type tends to be more aggressive than others.

But treatment has been developed that is specifically targeted to HER2 positive breast cancer. Trastuzumab and pertuzumab target the HER2 protein, and these two drugs are generally used together with traditional chemotherapy before and after surgery.

The current study, however, presented recently at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago, showed that some women can forgo chemotherapy.