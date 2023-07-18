It’s widely known that smoking cigarettes and having a history of tobacco use raises your risk for lung cancer. But it’s not the only risk factor, according to Julia Rotow, MD, thoracic medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA.

“Lung cancer can also strike those you might not expect. So those, for example, without a history of tobacco use, younger patients. And this is really where the data for EGFR mutations becomes critical,” Rotow says.

Rotow is referring to the epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-mutated lung cancer. It’s a form of cancer that largely affects young people, especially women, usually with little to no smoking history. Research also shows that this type of lung cancer is also particularly high among East Asian populations.

“[The] rate can be as high as 50% to 60%. So it's an important subset of lung cancer to identify at diagnosis,” Rotow said during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting.