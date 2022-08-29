Are Transgender People at Risk of Breast Cancer?

People of all genders can get breast cancer, so it’s important for trans men and trans women to consider that as part of their health care.

“Anyone who has breast tissue could potentially or theoretically develop breast cancer,” says Fan Liang, MD, medical director of the Center for Transgender Health at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

Many things influence your breast cancer risk, including your own medical history, any family history of breast cancer, whether you have certain genes that make breast cancer more likely, and whether you get gender-affirming treatment.

There aren’t yet official breast cancer screening guidelines that are specific to trans people. But experts do have general recommendations, detailed below.

You should talk with your doctor about what screening you need, when to start, and how often. Of course, if you notice a lump or other unusual breast change, see your doctor to get it checked out. (“Screening” refers to routine checking for possible signs of breast cancer, not diagnosing what a lump or other change may be.)