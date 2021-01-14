Vitamins and Supplements to Take After Breast Cancer Treatment

You may wonder if you should take vitamin or mineral supplements after breast cancer treatment. Certain supplements may help with symptoms from treatment or boost your overall health. But so far, there’s no proof that any vitamin, mineral, or herbal supplement lowers your risk of breast cancer coming back.

First, Talk to Your Doctor Before you take any vitamin, mineral, or herbal supplement, talk to your doctor. Research is limited on supplements and studies show mixed results on the safety of supplements and breast cancer. “Any supplements after breast cancer treatment should be regulated by your oncologists,” says Anita Johnson, MD, breast cancer program director at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Atlanta. Your medical team knows your symptoms and your full medical history and can tell you what may be best for you.

Vitamins and Minerals in Your Diet Most doctors and dieticians recommend following a healthy diet after breast cancer treatment. Research suggests that a diet high in fruit and vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and fish, and whole grains, and a diet low in refined sugars, fats, red meats, and processed meats may help you live longer. A diet that’s high in fiber is also linked to lower risk of breast cancer. In general, it’s best to get nutrients from foods rather than supplements, says Kelly Rashid, a registered dietician in Fort Lauderdale, FL, who specializes in oncology nutrition. A nutrient-rich diet can help you get important vitamins and minerals to feel good and boost your health.