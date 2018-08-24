McCain Stops Treatment for Brain Cancer

FRIDAY, Aug. 24, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Senator John McCain's long battle with brain cancer may be nearing an end, with his family announcing Friday that he will no longer receive treatment for the condition.

The 81-year-old Republican Arizona senator and hero of the Vietnam War had been undergoing treatment for an aggressive glioblastoma since July of 2017, The New York Times noted.

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: He had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious," his family said in a statement. "In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

One brain cancer expert who's not involved in McCain's care outlined the senator's likely condition.

"We can speculate that Senator McCain is worse neurologically and made it clear, now or beforehand, that if that happened, he would elect to have palliative care only," said Dr. Michael Schulder, who helps direct neurosurgery at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

"If there is any silver lining in this cloud, it is that patients who die from [glioblastoma] rarely have severe pain," he added. "They gradually become less alert and most often die from pneumonia or sometimes from the direct effect of increased pressure on the brain. Palliative care can alleviate any discomfort that patients do feel."

McCain has been largely absent from Congress and Washington since December, and sources told the Times that his family has gathered in Arizona, and death may be near.

His illness hasn't stopped McCain from being a political force, however. Earlier this year he criticized President Donald Trump after a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, for example.

McCain is the son and grandson of four-star Navy admirals and as a soldier spent five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Over the past few decades he charted a swift rise in politics, both as Arizona senator and as the 2008 Republican nominee for the Presidency against Barack Obama.