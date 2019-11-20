Taylor Swift's Mother Has Brain Tumor

Jan. 21, 2020 -- While Taylor Swift's mother was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, doctors discovered that she also had a brain tumor, the pop star says.

Taylor Swift first revealed in 2015 that her 62-year-old mother, Andrea Swift, had breast cancer. Her brain tumor was found while she was having chemotherapy for breast cancer, NBC News reported.

"And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before,'' Taylor Swift told Variety. "So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Andrea Swift's cancer returned last year after her initial treatment in 2015, her daughter wrote in Elle magazine in March, NBC News reported.

"It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else," she wrote. "My mom's cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now."

