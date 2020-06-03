Brain Cancer Research Could Help Dogs AND Kids

FRIDAY, March 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Few heartbreaks are as devastating as when a beloved family dog falls ill with cancer.

But a new research paper could spur development of more and better treatments for a canine companion who has a brain tumor -- because it's possible that those same therapies will help human kids, too. Dogs' brain cancers are genetically akin to those found in children, a new study in the journal Cancer Cell reports.

"These dog tumors were much more similar to the tumors we find in kids than the tumors we find in adults," said senior researcher Roel Verhaak, associate director of computational biology at The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Conn.

"This is important because it means whatever results we find in preclinical experimental therapy studies involving canines is going to be most applicable -- and maybe even only applicable -- to children's brain tumors," he added.

Striving to cure pet dogs with brain tumors and learning which therapies work best -- and why -- could inform cancer treatments for children with these tumors, the researchers concluded.

It's been thought for some time that family dogs might be better for testing experimental cancer drugs than lab animals like mice or monkeys, said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society.

That's because dogs live tightly alongside humans, sharing the same exposures from home and play and, often, the same food from the table, he said.

"What we need to see are the similarities and dissimilarities between the canine tumor and the human tumor, and that's exactly what this research has done," Lichtenfeld said. "I personally find this report very exciting and very important."

The study focused on gliomas, a common type of brain cancer. Senators John McCain and Ted Kennedy both died of gliomas, and a similar brain tumor claimed the life of Rush drummer Neil Peart in January.

Companion dogs develop gliomas about as often as humans do, researchers said in background notes. Dogs develop gliomas at an average age of 9 years old.