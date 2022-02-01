Harnessing the Herpes Virus to Beat a Deadly Brain Cancer

TUESDAY, Feb. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A genetically modified herpes virus appears to deliver a "one-two punch" to the rare and deadly form of brain cancer that killed U.S. Sen. John McCain, new findings show.

Glioblastoma brain tumors are a cancer nightmare, with an average survival of 12 to 15 months from initial diagnosis and four to six months after recurrence, researchers say. McCain died in August 2018, one year after doctors discovered he had the aggressive cancer.

"Despite 50 to 60 years of research and advances in surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, we haven't pushed the needle much at all in terms of survival," said senior researcher Dr. James Markert, chairman of neurosurgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Heersink School of Medicine. "Only 5% to 10% of patients live longer than five years. It's almost universally fatal."

But an experimental cancer-fighting herpes simplex virus called G207 has shown promise in fighting glioblastoma, and a paper published Feb. 1 in Clinical Cancer Research provides a better idea how.