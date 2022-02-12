'Something Good' After Tragic Loss: Donating Brain Cancer Tissue

Dec. 2, 2022 – Michael Gustafson was athletic, a state gymnastics champ before being diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 10.

While the diagnosis meant he had to give up gymnastics, Michael went on to play basketball and baseball, run cross-country, and, later, play golf.

"Even when he could only walk four or five holes, his coach still let him be part of the team, and he made such an impact just by his incredible stamina and perseverance and positive attitude," says Allen Gustafson, Michael’s father. "So, his journey as an athlete continued throughout his cancer right to the very end. It was so much a part of him."

But there was also more to Michael, who died when he was 15. He was also kind. "One day he woke up from a nap, and he called his mom and me into his bedroom. He said, 'I've got it – I know what I'm going to do. I'm going to donate my body to science, and they're going to use me to find a cure for cancer.' He called it his 'master plan.' "