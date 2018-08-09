HPV Test May Replace Pap for Some Women

TUESDAY, Aug. 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The Pap smear has long been the gold standard for cervical cancer screening, but an expert panel now says the HPV (human papillomavirus) test is also an option for women over 30.

These women now have three choices under new recommendations issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF):

A Pap test screening every three years.

An HPV test alone every five years -- HPV is a virus known to cause cervical cancer.

Both tests every five years.

The task force also recommended a Pap test alone every three years for women between the ages of 21 and 29.

"It's very important for all women to get screened for cervical cancer. Screening can reduce deaths from cervical cancer," said Dr. Douglas Owens, vice chair of the USPSTF.

"There are three good options for screening for cervical cancer in women 30 to 65. Our recommendation is that women have a conversation with their clinician about which option is best for them," Owens added.

A Pap test looks for changes in cells from the cervix that indicate cancer or precancerous changes, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health. The HPV test looks for evidence of the virus in cells, but not for cancerous changes, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by high-risk HPV infections, according to background information in the recommendations. Both tests use samples collected from a woman's cervix. A woman won't be able to tell a difference in the tests, the ACS said.

The task force didn't recommend HPV testing or co-testing for younger women.

Debbie Saslow, senior director of HPV-related and women's cancers for the ACS, explained why it's not a good idea to test for HPV in women under 30. "Almost everybody gets HPV, but more than 99 percent of the time, HPV goes away on its own. If you test for HPV in younger women [before the infection has a chance to clear on its own], it would be unnecessarily alarming," she said.