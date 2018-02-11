Is Less-Invasive Cervical Cancer Surgery Riskier?

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 31, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Surgeons have long turned to a minimally invasive means of hysterectomy when treating early stage cervical cancer.

However, two new studies could change all that. Both found the approach was linked to a higher rate of cancer recurrence, plus worse long-term survival, compared to more "open" surgeries.

"Minimally invasive surgery was adopted as an alternative to open radical hysterectomy before high-quality evidence regarding its impact on survival was available," said Dr. Jose Alejandro Rauh-Hain of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, who helped lead the study.

Speaking in a university news release, Rauh-Hain said he was "surprised" to find that the technique "negatively affected oncologic outcomes for women with early stage cervical cancer."

Dr. Alexander Melamed, a gynecologic oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, was co-lead researcher on the study with Ruah-Hain. He noted that a second study -- this time an international clinical trial -- has found similar results.

Taken together, the data should change clinical practice, Melamed said in an MGH news release.

"Personally, I will not offer minimally invasive radical hysterectomy to patients who come to me for cervical cancer treatment, until compelling new research demonstrates a minimally invasive approach that does not carry these risks," he said.

Both studies were published online Oct. 31 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Robots and laparoscopy

Each year, over 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the United States, and nearly 4,200 women will die of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Radical (complete) hysterectomy is standard treatment.

As the researchers explained, oncologic surgeons largely abandoned "open" surgeries for radical hysterectomy years ago with the advent of small-incision, laparoscopic techniques.

The use of robot-assisted surgery only accelerated the move away from traditional "open" operations.

Initial studies appeared to support the use of the minimally invasive techniques. However, patient follow-up times in those trials were relatively short. The two new studies were different, tracking outcomes for more than four years after surgery.