Do Women Over 55 Need HPV Cervical Cancer Tests?

FRIDAY, Nov. 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Testing for human papillomavirus (HPV) has become the standard of care in screening for cervical cancer. But now, Canadian researchers say it may become unnecessary in women aged 55 or older who have one negative result with the test.

The DNA-based HPV test is highly accurate in detecting 14 high-risk strains of the virus that causes the majority of cervical cancers.

In the new study, researchers first gathered data on more than 200,000 women living in British Columbia. They then created a mathematical model that estimated the lifetime risk of cervical cancer in older women, all of who had not been vaccinated against HPV.

The result: Just one negative HPV DNA test at the age of 55 suggested that a woman has a very low risk (less than 1 percent) of cervical cancer, and continued screening with this type of test would provide little benefit, according to the study.

However, the researchers said that regular screening with the traditional -- and cheaper -- Pap test up to age 75 may still prevent some cervical cancers. But even in that case, benefits would decline with age.

"Our results suggest that for countries that use HPV testing as part of their screening, it might be possible to stop screening earlier than we are currently doing, provided women have a negative HPV test," said study author Talia Malagon, of McGill University in Montreal.

But one obstetrician/gynecologist said it's too soon to make firm recommendations.

"I caution readers to use this data as a reason to stop performing cervical cancer screening after age 55," said Dr. Adi Davidov, who directs Ob/Gyn care at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City.

"Firstly, this study uses mathematical modeling, which may not be accurate," he said. "In addition, many patients are already skipping their annual gynecology visit because of newer recommendations of less frequent cervical cancer screening. If women stop seeing their gynecologist at age 55, I worry that other serious conditions will be left undiagnosed."