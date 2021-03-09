Oct. 14, 2021 -- Henrietta Lacks, the Black woman whose cells were infamously taken without her knowledge for scientific research, was honored this week by the World Heath Organization as her family continues the fight to protect her legacy.

Lacks’s cells, commonly known as “HeLa,” are the only known human cells that continue to stay alive and reproduce outside of the human body . When a person dies, their cells usually die shortly after. But her cells have been used for decades in medical discoveries and live-saving treatments.

“In honoring Henrietta Lacks, WHO acknowledges the importance of reckoning with past scientific injustices, and advancing racial equity in health and science,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said at a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday. “It’s also an opportunity to recognize women -- particularly women of color -- who have made incredible but often unseen contributions to medical science.”

Lawrence Lacks, Henrietta Lacks’s 87-year-old son, accepted the award on her behalf.