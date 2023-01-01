Black Patients Face More Screening Delays for Uterine Cancer Diagnosis

TUESDAY, Feb. 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Black women are not getting the tests they need to diagnose uterine cancer early, according to a new study.

Previous research had found that Black patients are less likely to receive early diagnoses than people from other racial and ethnic groups. The new study showed that it’s because Black women were more likely to face testing delays or to not get recommended tests at all.

That matters because early diagnosis can improve survival rates. When uterine cancer is confined to the uterus, nearly 95% of patients survive the next five years. Survival drops to less than 70% if the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes and to 18% if the cancer spreads to other parts of the body.

“Early diagnosis is important,” said lead author Xiao Xu, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine.

“We don’t know why there’s a racial disparity in early diagnosis and until we do, it’s hard to address it," she said in a school news release.