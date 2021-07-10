Commentary: Which Cancer Treatment Is Best? Selecting the Right Tool for the Job

Oct. 7, 2021 -- For patients diagnosed with a cancer that starts in a solid organ like a lung, colon, breast, or prostate, oncologists want to identify the best treatment for each patient.

To figure that out, oncologists must answer a critical question: Has the cancer spread to other parts of the body? The process of determining where the cancer is, called staging, gives doctors a clearer sense of the cancer’s biological behavior and prognosis, and it helps define the best treatment strategy.

The most common method of staging a cancer evaluates the size and invasiveness of where the cancer started -- the primary tumor -- as well as whether cancer cells have spread to draining lymph nodes in the region or have traveled through the bloodstream to more distant sites in the body -- advanced or metastatic disease. The contributions of the tumor, nodes, and metastases define the TNM staging system.

Our treatments for cancer tend to work either locally or systemically. Local therapies, like surgery or radiation, are effective in the specific area they are directed. Surgery that removes a tumor is effective at eliminating the risk of disease from that location, and radiation helps kill cancer cells within the “field” in which the radiation is pointed.