Deciding to Stop Cancer Treatment

Making the Choice

As you think about what’s best for you:

Consider your state of mind. If you’re depressed, you may lose focus on your goals. Before you decide, speak to a counselor, ask your doctor about starting depression medication, or both.

Look at other options. Some people like to exhaust all possible avenues for treatment before they make up their mind. You may want to get a second opinion from another doctor or see if you can find a clinical trial that tests new treatments.

Get support. Seek counseling to talk through your thinking about this decision. You can ask a member of your care team for a referral to a counselor. You may also look for support from your religious organization or from a hospital chaplain. “For some, spiritual guidance may be helpful, especially when dealing with end-of-life issues,” says Bialer. Hospital chaplains talk to people of various religions and beliefs.

Realize this is your choice. Some loved ones may not want you to stop treatment. They may not be ready to let you go. Still, put yourself first. “Although this may be a difficult conversation to have, patients and their families should be talking about this, preferably earlier rather than later,” Bialer says.

If this topic brings up a lot of tension in your family, ask your doctor about an ethics consult. Many treatment centers have ethics experts who can help you and your family resolve these types of conflicts.

Keep an open mind. “This is not a contract -- you can always change your mind,” says Jack Jacoub, MD, medical director of MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA.

For instance, after you stop treatment, a new drug may come to the market, a clinical trial could open, or you may hear of a doctor who has a new way of treating the cancer you have. If so, you can always decide to start treatment again.

No matter what you choose, your health care team can provide emotional and physical comfort and care along the way.

“The most powerful moment is to see a family together with a courageous patient admitting they're ready to pass on,” Madden says. “Rather than a failure, it’s accepted as simply the last step in the journey."