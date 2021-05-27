Radiation Burn: What to Know

Continued

Avoid ice packs or heating pads. Don’t use them unless your doctor says it’s OK. These may aggravate your skin.

Shield your skin from sunlight. It may be more sensitive to the sun’s rays. If you can, cover the treated area with clothes that have a dark color or built-in UV protection. Also ask your doctor or nurse if you should put sunscreen on the treated skin. If they give you the OK, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30. Keep protecting your skin from the sun even after you finish treatment.

Use lukewarm water and mild soap when you wash. Hot water may hurt. Let the water run over your treated skin, and don’t rub it. It’s extra important not to rub off the ink marks your health care team uses for your radiation therapy until treatment ends.

Talk to your doctor before you shave. If you got treatment on a hairy part of skin that you want to shave, the doctor may tell you to use an electric shaver. It can be safer and gentler than a razor blade.

Don’t use skin care products on the treated area. They may bother your skin. And some might affect how much radiation your body absorbs. During radiation therapy and for several weeks after, talk to your doctor before you use: