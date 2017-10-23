Cancer doesn’t always get better even when you’ve tried a series of treatments. What’s the next step when your disease is advanced or when there isn’t a cure?

You might try to join a clinical trial. It’s a test of a treatment that’s under research. It might work for your illness when nothing else has.

You could get radiation or chemotherapy to shrink or slow down your cancer. This can help you live longer or feel better for a while.

You can choose therapy that improves your quality of life but doesn’t cure or treat your cancer.

Your choices depend on what’s most important to you. Your care should be tailored to your goals and needs, says Bryan McIver, MD, head of the Endocrine Oncology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL.

“Your personal wishes should be taken into account when decisions are made at any stage of cancer treatment, including late-stage,” he says.

Your oncologist, or cancer specialist, should be honest with you about the pros and cons of each treatment. We want to try to treat your disease in a way that has the least possible effect on your quality of life and does minimal harm to your body, McIver says.

Discuss Every Option

Even if there’s no cure for your cancer, you do have treatment choices. But treatments that may extend your life could also lower your quality of life.

“Some people may want to try therapy to drive their tumor into a stable state even though that’s not consistent with a focus on quality of life,” McIver says.

Radiation or medications that shrink or slow tumor growth are also called disease-directed therapies. “Balancing your priorities can be a challenge. It comes down to a question of: If we treat, what are the consequences, and if we don’t treat, what are those consequences?” he says.

Radiation to shrink a tumor in your neck may make it painful to swallow food, so you'd have to use a feeding tube to eat. “If I put a patient on any treatment, I’m very honest with them about what they’re facing so they understand the risks in clear terms,” McIver says.

No treatment is guaranteed to work. Even newer cancer therapies may offer a few more months, rather than years, of life. If a therapy is more likely to do more harm than good, your doctor may advise you to avoid it.