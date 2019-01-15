WebMD Honors Health Heroes Fighting Cancer

Jan. 16, 2019 -- From research to patient care, from prevention to fundraising, WebMD’s 2018 Health Heroes have left their mark on the fight against cancer in ways large and small.

For some, their work brought them the limelight. Others brought their fame to the cause. All were honored Jan. 15 at WebMD’s New York City headquarters. It’s the 12th year in a row the company has recognized people who found or forced a way to improve health outcomes for patients and families.

Filmmaker, advocate, and cancer survivor Sandra Lee and Amy Robach, a cancer survivor, 20/20 co-anchor, and ABC News correspondent, hosted the event.

“At WebMD, we help millions of people make decisions and feel more confident as they navigate the health care system. The Heroes we’re honoring today share our passion,” WebMD CEO Bob Brisco said.